In this ‘In Focus’ we headed to southern Louisiana, where a hundred years ago the French language was banned in schools, despite the fact that most of the residents did not speak English at the time. For this reason, the French-speaking side almost disappeared. But today a whole generation struggles to revive and survive its heritage: more than 200,000 citizens speak French in their homes and there are about 400,000 Francophones in the state, which means 10% of the population. Report by Fanny Allard and Kethevane Gorjestani. .

