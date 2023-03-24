In Israel, the ongoing protest movement against judicial reform has now spread to the ranks of the army and, in particular, to the reservists of the elite units. In recent weeks, hundreds of them have published open letters expressing doubts about continuing to serve if the plans of the Benjamin Netanyahu government are adopted. It’s an unprecedented move in a country that has been largely built around its reservists.
#Focus #Israel #army #reservists #mobilize #judicial #reform
