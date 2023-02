05:37 in focus © France 24

As India celebrates Republic Day, Rahul Gandhi, 52, heir to the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, must complete a march of more than 3,500 kilometers across India. His goal is to put the opposition Congress Party back on the political map after a series of scandals and political defeats. On his radar is the BJP, the ruling Hindu nationalist party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in power since 2014.