India, now the world’s most populous country, wants to become an industrial powerhouse by encouraging investment and innovation. Yet each year industrial accidents leave thousands of people dead or disabled for life. According to the government, at least 6,500 workers died between 2017 and 2021, but labor activists believe the number could be higher. Victims of workplace accidents are often poor workers in factories or on construction sites.