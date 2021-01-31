In this edition we go to the east of Iceland to discover a little-known chapter in maritime history. Today Faskrudsfjordur is just a small town, but for some 400 years its port was an important stopping point for thousands of French fishermen who spent months at sea catching cod in the cold waters of the Atlantic. Many of them died, but those who spent time in the village left a bit of France in their wake. Today, the Icelandic people still remember them. Report of our colleagues from France 2 with Wassim Cornet from France 24..