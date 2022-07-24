Dominica, a member of the Commonwealth, is a small island in the Lesser Antilles. Located between the French overseas departments of Guadeloupe and Martinique, it is one of the poorest countries in the Caribbean. To finance its economy, Dominica offers a Citizenship by Investment program. Investors can buy a Dominican passport, which has two great advantages: it is one of the cheapest in the world and it grants visa-free access to the European Union. Report our correspondents.

#Focus #Dominica #sale #golden #passports #boosts #islands #coffers