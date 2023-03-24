





05:06 Migrants cross the US-Canada border in thick snow, enduring freezing temperatures. © France 24

More and more immigrants are crossing the border into the United States after seeking asylum in Canada, which worries authorities in both countries. According to some, this is due to a longer than usual wait for asylum applications on Canadian soil. But the journey back to the US in freezing temperatures is very dangerous and sometimes deadly. Fanny Chauvin, Joanne Profeta and François Rihouay of France 24 report from both sides of the border.