The economic crisis resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic is leaving the most vulnerable without work and homeless. But thanks to various associations, hundreds of Latino families have been able to find homes and jobs in Spanish towns. In this way, the towns whose inhabitants have left little by little welcome foreigners with open arms to combat their depopulation. A give and take system that could be replicated across the country. Report by Laura Cambaud and Anaïs Guérard. .

