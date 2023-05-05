In northern Canada, the effects of climate change are becoming more visible. During the winter ice roads are built on frozen lakes and rivers; They are vital roads, as they allow truckers to reach and supply isolated towns and employees of the diamond mines. But due to global warming, these icy roads are at risk of disappearing. Report from our colleagues at France 2, with Jack Colmer Gale from France 24.

#Focus #Icy #roads #vital #Canada #threatened #global #warming