In February, dozens of young Israeli settlers in the West Bank led a punitive expedition to the Palestinian town of Huwara, near Nablus, after two of their own were killed. They burned several buildings in the city and threw stones, injuring several residents and killing one, according to Palestinian authorities. Gwendoline Debono of France 24 returned to Huwara to find out why the northern West Bank is now one of the most violent areas in the Palestinian Territories.