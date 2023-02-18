As thousands flock to Venice to celebrate its iconic carnival, local authorities worry about a growing threat. The city is increasingly at risk from rising sea levels, which is exacerbated by climate change, and is often affected by flooding. If nothing changes, Venice could disappear under water by the end of the century. Our correspondents report on the measures that the city has implemented to combat this problem.
#Focus #save #Venice #rising #sea #levels
Munich | Blinken of the United States and Wang of China met in Munich
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese President's Foreign Policy Adviser Wang Yi have met in Germany at the...
Leave a Reply