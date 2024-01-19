





05:08 In Focus © France 24

Every year, 1.4 billion tons of food are thrown away worldwide, contributing to 6% of greenhouse gas emissions. Since the beginning of the year, France has imposed the obligation to separate food from other waste at source. But according to official figures, only one in three French citizens can do so. By contrast, South Korea made food waste recycling mandatory in 2005, becoming a model for other countries. This is the story.