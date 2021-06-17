For the second year in a row, Hong Kong authorities banned the annual June 4 vigil in memory of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. While the official reason given is the need for social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Critics of the measure say it is a decision to prevent any gesture against Beijing. The Hong Kong press, once free, rebellious and prosperous, is also increasingly feeling pressure from the authorities.

Journalists are persecuted, others are fired overnight, and some programs are taken off the air. The last defenders of the free press in Hong Kong are now worried about the future of their profession. Report by Antoine Védeilhé, Vivien Wong and Antoine Morel.

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...