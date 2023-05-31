The French Pacific territory of New Caledonia is home to the world’s largest lagoon, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The stunning area is a popular tourist destination and local authorities want to further develop the industry, but remain cautious about preserving the environment. Report from our colleagues at France 2, with Guillaume Gougeon from France 24.
