A hiking trail in the heart of Paris offers hikers the opportunity to escape the bustle of the city without escaping the city itself. The GR75 route celebrates the highlights of Olympic Paris, such as the Cipale velodrome, which hosted the events in 1900 and 1924. For hikers it is a way to soak up the sporting spirit ahead of next year’s Olympic Games. Report from our colleagues at France 3 and Jack Colmer Gale from France 24.

#Focus #Hiking #heart #Paris #GR75 #route #celebrates #milestones #present