A year ago, a law against harassment came into force in South Korea to combat this scourge of which more than 10% of women are victims. But a recent femicide revealed the shortcomings of this legislation. The defendant is a 31-year-old former co-worker who had been pursuing and harassing her for years. The victim had filed two complaints against her.

