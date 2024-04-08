Since the start of the escalation between Israel and Hamas last October, Yemen's Houthi rebels have attacked commercial ships in the Red Sea in solidarity with the Palestinians. These missile and drone attacks create fear on a vital shipping route. The French and US navies and an EU naval mission are trying to protect shipping. The French Navy allowed France 24 journalists Bastien Renouil and Olivia Bizot to accompany one of its frigates to witness the operations.

#Focus #Guardians #Red #Sea #protecting #ships #Houthi #attacks