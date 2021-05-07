In recent months, Greece has been accused of turning migrants away in the Aegean Sea, an illegal practice that means that people trying to land on its islands are returned to Turkish territorial waters. Athens denies the accusations, denouncing a “campaign of denigration orchestrated by Ankara”. In an agreement with the European Union, Turkey agreed to host the migrants, but communicates regularly about the alleged rejection practices of Greece. A team of France 24 journalists report from one of the Turkish guard boats.

