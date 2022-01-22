In Uganda, grasshopper hunters work through the night to catch as many insects as possible. They are sold at dawn in the markets, ready to be cooked and eaten. In baskets or even on top of newspapers on the ground, on every major corner of the capital, vendors offer passers-by these insects, which are not repulsive to the locals, but a valuable source of delicious protein. “It tastes similar to meat or even chicken,” explains one shopper.

Most of these little bugs come from Masaka, in central Uganda. Every day, grasshopper hunters set up corrugated iron sheets slanted into barrels: a clever trap that uses light the insects find irresistible. “We have to install it every day and take it down every morning. This is how we collect the content,” explains Ibrahim Katongole, a grasshopper hunter.

A report from our colleagues at France 2, with Jennie Shin of France 24.