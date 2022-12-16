More than a million Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Germany since the beginning of the year. The number of asylum seekers from Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan has also increased. In 2022 alone, Germany has taken in more people than at the peak of the 2015 migration crisis. Berlin currently hosts around 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, more than in all of France. Some warn that this influx of refugees is a major logistical challenge that could lead to new tensions.

