With the climate crisis in the background, in this chapter of In Focus we talk about a clean but little exploited source of energy: geothermal energy, which generates electricity from the Earth’s heat. Kenya has become a major producer, with its power plants now providing a third of the country’s electricity. Report from our France 2 colleagues, with France 24’s Camille Nedelec and Jennie Shin.

