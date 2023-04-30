As a result of two wars, Russia occupies 20% of the territory of Georgia. Officially Georgia wants to join NATO and the European Union, these ambitions are even written into its constitution, but behind the scenes, the oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili is suspected of sabotaging the reforms demanded by Brussels. This has put the ruling party at odds with the population, as the vast majority of Georgians are in favor of joining the EU.

