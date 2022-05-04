Since the start of the war in Ukraine, tens of thousands of Russians have fled to Georgia, a small Caucasus nation of about 4 million people. The reasons for this exodus are varied: fear of compulsory military service for men, risk of reprisals for political opponents, or simply the hope of a better life. However, an uncertain future awaits them. Opinions in Georgia about this new diaspora are divided.

#Focus #Georgia #land #exile #Russians