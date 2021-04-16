The trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of killing George Floyd on May 25, 2020, began on March 8 in Minneapolis. After a long and delicate selection of jury members, witnesses are currently being heard in a long-awaited trial across the country. Chauvin is on trial on three counts of murder and manslaughter. The Floyd family and the advocacy groups for the rights of African Americans hope that the trial will be a turning point for American Justice. Report by Fanny Allard. .

