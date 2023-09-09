Farming in Canada means facing global warming twice as fast as in the rest of the world. Many farmers use glyphosate, a herbicide to clean the land, and are betting on being able to use genetically modified crops, which adapt to sunny climates or those with torrential rains. In the midst of uncertainty, organic farmers explain that agrochemicals put the health of the population at risk and demand more studies on genomes.

#Focus #Genetically #modified #crops #future #facing #farmers #Canada