In Tunisia, containers with Italian household waste have been languishing for months. In May and June 2020, an Italian company brought the rubbish to Tunisia from southern Italy and declared it at customs as plastic rubbish that would be recycled by a Tunisian company before being re-exported. But in reality, it was mostly household waste, making the transaction a flagrant violation of various international treaties. Since December, 26 people, including the former environment minister, have been arrested in connection with the scandal.

In Tunisia, a television program revealed since November acts of embezzlement and fraud in this case, while, in Italy, several infractions were also revealed. But currently civil society is the one that must make noise so that said waste is forwarded to Italy. Report by Lilia Blaise and Hamdi Tlili.

