In Japan, three million people are or have been gambling addicts. Many have gambled even money to pay for their children’s education. And although this addiction in the country continues to be a great taboo, measures are beginning to be taken. Conferences on this problem are beginning to be widely attended and affected people and their families are looking for how to deal with the need to gamble.

