



To attract young professionals, a city near Palermo has made its most attractive space available, with an impressive view of the Mediterranean. © France 24

In Italy, more than 100,000 people working in the north have returned to their native villages in the south due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They continue to work for their employers in the north, but remotely. As a result, the big cities in the north are losing manpower. Milan, a major business center, has lost more than 12,000 inhabitants since February 2020. Meanwhile, southern cities are benefiting from the arrival of these young professionals who work remotely, in a north-south exodus never before seen in Italy. Report from Sicily.