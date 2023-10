Located in the Pacific Ocean, French Polynesia is made up of more than 100 islands, some of which are made up of ring-shaped coral reefs called atolls. These are particularly susceptible to climate change. The idyllic Hao Atoll is threatened daily by rising sea levels. Residents face a difficult decision: continue to resist the ravages of rising tides or relocate and become climate refugees.

