While cricket is not well known in France, with around 2,000 licensees, France Cricket, which governs the sport in the country, is in crisis. Players, clubs and new members of the organization accuse it of fraudulent acts to beautify the image of French cricket and thus obtain funds from the International Cricket Council (ICC), in addition to hiding how it spends the resources. As the Cricket World Cup takes place in India, France 24 investigates these allegations.

