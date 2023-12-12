





05:55 In Focus © France 24

In 1940, during World War II, a group of tirailleurs (soldiers from what were then French colonies) fought against the invading German army. In the Rhône region of France, outside Lyon, these brave men faced the enemy. A military cemetery has been erected in his honor, taking the form of a traditional Senegalese cemetery. Report from Chasselay, where tribute is paid to these brave soldiers every year on November 11.