More than 20,000 Chilean children were illegally adopted during the dictatorship that hit the South American country. Stolen at birth or from children's homes, more than 1,700 of them arrived in France, according to the associations. Today, adults seek answers and want Justice. The pressure in France is so great that the Government commissioned an inter-ministerial report on illegal adoptions made by French people in different countries that had to be ready in May, but has not yet arrived.

