On June 27, 17-year-old Nahel was killed by a police officer. The incident sparked riots across France for almost a week. Nanterre, the Paris suburb where the young man was originally from and where he was murdered, was the epicenter of urban violence. But beyond the unrest, the city’s residents have found a strong community spirit and a deep desire not to be recognized as an oppressed place to live.

