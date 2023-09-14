





03:56 A general view of the Château d’If, off the coast of Marseille, France. © France 24

The Château d’If, opposite Marseille, faces a serious threat due to climate change. This medieval prison, considered a historical monument, is falling apart. Increasingly frequent storms are making holes in its stone façade. In other parts of the country, droughts have led to the collapse of other historic buildings. The challenge of protecting these buildings often falls on small populations, which have begun to ask for help from donation campaigns.