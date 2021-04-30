The world has been in crisis for more than a year. For some, the anxiety and uncertainty generated by the pandemic are causing a change in lifestyle that invites them to play sports or take care of their figure. But eating disorders are also on the rise: the French Association for Anorexia and Bulimia (FFAB) describes the situation as “critical”. Calls to its helpline increased 30% last year. Ellen Gainsford, from France 24, met with specialists and people with eating disorders to learn more about this situation. .

