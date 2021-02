After the large protests against police violence, since last February 1 in France a consultation on security has been carried out to review how to improve the conditions in which the Police can act and their links with the French population. This report by Anaïs Bard and Elodie Delevoye for France 2 focuses on the difficult relationships between the agents and some inhabitants of Argenteuil. Some feel safe with the rounds, but others are more hostile in their presence. .