The Florida Board of Education has banned the teaching of gender identity and sexuality in all grades in public schools, extending a nearly year-old legislative ban on such lessons for younger children. The rule change is championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who once said that “Florida is where the woke goes to die.”

DeSantis’ goal is to eradicate what he considers to be radical left ideologies, such as critical race theory and gender studies. To do so, he is counting on the Republican-led state legislature to push for conservative teaching. His agenda has been criticized by American liberals, but he is popular in Florida, where he was easily reelected as governor last November.

This “war against the ‘woke'”, that is, critical left-wing concepts around gender, sexual orientation or racial inequalities, is symptomatic of a deeper political division in the United States, where DeSantis is expected to run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

France 24’s Fanny Allard reports from Miami with Kethevane Gorjestani.