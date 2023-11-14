





05:51 In Focus © France 24

In Canada, the opioid crisis is wreaking havoc in Ottawa, the federal capital, which has been especially affected by the increase in drug trafficking and, with it, cases of overdoses and crime. As in the United States, authorities blame fentanyl, an opioid 100 times stronger than morphine. Nearly 40,000 Canadians have died from overdoses since 2016 and in 75% of cases the culprit was fentanyl, according to Health Canada.