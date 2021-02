On farms in the South African provinces of Kwazulu, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, avocados and cashews have become the main targets of organized crime, causing millions of euros in losses for farmers. Private security companies operate around the clock to protect the fields from the new gangs, but South African farmers hope authorities will take the matter seriously to counter the phenomenon, which also affects farms in New Zealand, Spain and Mexico. Report by Caroline Dumay.

