Thirty media outlets from the Forbidden Stories consortium of investigative journalists, including France 24, continue the work of Colombian journalist Rafael Moreno, who was assassinated in October 2022. In particular, Moreno was investigating Cerro Matoso, an open-pit nickel mine. in the Colombian department of Córdoba. For 40 years, the mine operation by an Australian company has been eating away at the ancestral land of the Zenú Indians, who accuse the mine of spreading disease and desolation on their land.

On October 16, 2022, Moreno was shot to death where he worked in northern Colombia. A few days before his death, the Colombian journalist had contacted Forbidden Stories, an international consortium of investigative journalists offering to protect the work of their threatened colleagues. Moreno reported on the threats he received on a daily basis and decided to share all the investigations he was working on.

For six months, a group of about 30 journalists took over their work. A team from France 24 traveled to Colombia to investigate one of the murdered journalist’s main investigation topics: mining in the province of Córdoba.

In this region of northern Colombia, the enormous Cerro Matoso nickel mine is destroying the fauna and flora, but also the health of the surrounding population. In some communities, diseases have been spreading for years: from cancers to respiratory, rheumatological and skin problems.

But the operation of the mine, owned by the Australian company South 32, is defended by powerful lawyers. In their legal battles with the local population, the firm often ends up having the last word.

Reporting by Pascale Mariani, Juan Orozco, Julia Courtois and Juan Cortés from France 24.