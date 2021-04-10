



© France 24

For more than four months, a conflict has been going on almost behind closed doors in northern Ethiopia. The fighting confronts the National Army and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the ruling party in the region. But Amhara forces from the neighboring region and the Eritrean Army are also involved in hostilities, while civilians have been targeted by all parties to the conflict. In Mekele, hundreds of rape victims, wounded and tens of thousands of displaced people are the picture of the passing of ruthless troops. Report by María Gerth-Niculescu.