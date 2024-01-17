France is home to about two million Amazighs, also known as the Berber population. The Amazigh people lived in parts of North Africa before the Arab conquest of the region. Whether from Morocco or Algeria, Amazigh activists have fought for decades for greater recognition of their language, culture and traditions. France 24's Ethan Hajji accompanied members of the Amazigh community in France during their New Year celebrations, known as 'Yennayer'.

#Focus #Entry #Amazigh #community #France