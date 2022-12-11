In 2017, a Thomson Foundation report named the Egyptian capital, Cairo, the world’s most dangerous city for women. Around 99% of the women residing there claim to have been sexually harassed. Egyptian women also struggle to access healthcare, education and the job market. But a new generation of feminist activists is speaking out and using social media to speak out against sexual violence and support victims.
