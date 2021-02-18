



Although most parts of the world have chosen to close their borders to non-essential travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic, that is not the case in Dubai, which relies heavily on tourism. Restaurants, shopping centers, beaches, and tourist attractions are open, although bars have had to close in recent days. To avoid an increase in coronavirus cases and new confinements, the country is betting heavily on the vaccination of its population. Report by Sophie Guignon, Nicolas Keraudren and Sylvain Lepetit.