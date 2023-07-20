Spain is suffering an unprecedented heat wave to which it is trying to adapt. Barcelona, a city on the front lines of climate change, is doing everything possible to replenish its water reserves. This includes wastewater treatment and even seawater desalination. Our colleagues from France 2 and Lauren Bain from France 24 inform us.
#Focus #Drought #forces #Catalonia #diversify #water #sources
