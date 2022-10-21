





05:43 Drought and intensive agriculture threaten the Doñana National Park in Spain © France 24

In southern Spain, the Doñana National Park, one of the largest wetlands in Europe, has dried up. A year and a half ago UNESCO declared the area “overexploited”, but since then, it has also been the victim of an extreme drought that has deprived many migratory birds of refuge. Environmentalists warn action is urgent, but many locals say tackling the problem would threaten their livelihoods. Reporting by Sarah Morris, Céline Schmitt, and Armelle Exposito.