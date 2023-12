05:36 Drone attacks have taken center stage in the war in Ukraine. © France 24

Ukraine's top general, Valery Zaluzhny, recently identified five areas where the country's armed forces must work to regain an advantage over the Russians. One is drones and the other is techniques to block them. Unmanned vehicles are absolutely critical to this war and their technology is evolving rapidly. But while Ukraine is a hotbed of innovation, it faces challenges in its arsenal compared to Russia.