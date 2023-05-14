In the Colombian municipality of Villa del Rosario, Simón Bolívar proclaimed the Constitution of 1821. It is the same place where the paramilitaries of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC) burned at least 500 people between 1999 and 2004. Where Colombia was born, wrote the most terrible page of its history. The Foreign Ministry organized an event, with the presence of the AUC commander, Salvatore Mancuso, and victims. The goal: to turn Juan Frío’s crematorium into a place of memory.

Juan Frío was going to dance. A pot in the street, a flask of beer and couples leaning against each other. But 1999 came and the music went out. Also the barking of dogs. They killed them. The United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC) could not be betrayed.

Where there was music, there began to be smoke. In the mills where sugar cane was burned, bodies began to be cremated. Then they put them in a pool of sulfuric acid and erase any trace.

“They were killed three times: the execution, the burning and the dissolution,” says Fabián Becerra looking at the oven, where he believes his daughter Carmen Patricia could have disappeared, when she was only 12 years old.

Fabián Becerra considers himself a “walker”. For more than 20 years he has been searching for his daughter Carmen Patricia, who disappeared when he was 12 years old. She could have been burned in Juan Frío’s oven. © Aitor Chavarri / France 24

The paramilitary commander of the department of Norte de Santander, on the border between Colombia and Venezuela, Jorge Iván Laverde, known as “El Iguano,” told him. “She was pretty and tall,” says Fabián Becerra, looking at the place that served as an oven.

Before that clarifying news, Fabián Becerra was touring Colombia. He was looking for an indication that his daughter was still alive. “I became a walker,” says he, who owned a shoe factory before dedicating his entire life to the pursuit. Two brothers and a nephew are also missing.

The paramilitaries in the area had three strategies: throwing the bodies into the river, burying them in mass graves in Colombia and Venezuela, and the most terrible, burning them in ovens like Juan Frío’s. They began taking the dismembered dead to this place, then they got tired of staining the cart with blood and began to execute them next to the oven. Some witnesses say they burned people alive.

At least 500 people were cremated between 1999 and 2004. The AUC arrived in the department of Norte de Santander to drive out the FARC and ELN guerrillas, who controlled that part of the territory. A border zone through which to get merchandise from illicit economies to Venezuela. The State did not even look at Juan Frío.

Fabían Becerra walks next to the crematorium of Juan Frío, in Villa del Rosario, Norte de Santander, Colombia. © Aitor Chavarri / France 24

Juan Frío is a corregimiento of Villa del Rosario. Where Simón Bolívar and Francisco de Paula Santander proclaimed the Republic of 1821. Where Colombia was born, the most terrible page of its history was also written.

They arrived in 1999 and began to systematically kill anyone who smelled like a guerrilla. Activists, leftist militants, in short, thousands of innocent people were murdered. They were killed in collusion with the security forces, businessmen and politicians. In fact, it was the public force that asked them for a solution to the accumulation of bodies. They feared investigations by the Prosecutor’s Office and international pressure. The paramilitaries remembered Nazi Germany and replicated the ovens.

The main leader of the AUC was Salvatore Mancuso, who has spent 16 years in a US prison. Fabián Becerra has written him a letter: “There are 24 years of pain, anguish and wanting to know where they are. Where are they!?, and who were responsible and intellectuals for this barbarity.”

In addition, he has a request: “I wish he could buy us this piece of land to make a square or a historical museum here.”

Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva participated in the event ‘For peace, for memory and for life. Never again” in Juan Frío’s oven. © Aitor Chavarri / France 24

Creating that space is also the desire of Helena Urán. The Foreign Ministry’s ‘Non-Repetition’ adviser returned to Colombia after decades of exile in Germany. Her father, the magistrate Urán, was murdered in the ‘Taking of the Palace of Justice’ in 1985. Her new position is to implement what is known in Germany as ‘Vergangenheitsbewältigung’. Strategies to confront and overcome the past.

For this reason, the Foreign Ministry has organized the event: ‘For peace. For memory. And for life. Never more’. “When we were preparing the entire act of recognition, we came to the area twice, and the first time I returned home very shocked. I told my son that I was returning from a furnace in which people had been cremated. And he was left. ‘How? like this? If that happened in Germany. In Auschwitz,” says Helena.

After more than 20 years hidden in the jungle, Juan Frío’s oven has come to light. After cleaning the surroundings, an event takes place with Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva, international embassies, victims and an act of forgiveness and recognition by Salvatore Mancuso.

The former leader of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC), Salvatore Mancuso, apologized to the victims from a United States prison. © Aitor Chavarri / France 24

The former paramilitary commander is making contributions to the truth. After finishing his sentence in the United States, he is waiting to be extradited to Colombia or Italy. At the moment the process is paralyzed by the health emergency of Covid-19. If he arrives in Colombia, he will have to face legal proceedings for more than 1,700 crimes. For this reason, he would be trying to enter the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) and submit to restorative justice.

By providing the truth, you could obtain significant sentence reductions. Something logical for Juan Carlos Villamizar, his adviser, present at the Foreign Ministry event: “What we have seen in Colombia is that denying those responsible the possibility of rejoining society and compensating for their actions, what it produces is rearmament and the continuation of the armed conflict”.

Mancuso, in his speech, offered to go to the Venezuelan and Colombian Foreign Ministries to identify a mass grave in which there would be more than 200 bodies. He also requested precautionary measures to make what Fabián Becerra requests a reality: convert Juan Frío’s oven into a memory space. In this sense, at the end of the event, Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva planted a tree. The first step to turn Juan Frío into the memorial Auschwitz of Colombia.