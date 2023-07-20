By 2022, Indians were spending an average of almost five hours a day on their mobile phones: the eighth highest number in the world, according to a report by data.ai Intelligence. Too much time on social media can lead to social isolation and mental health problems, which is already treated as an addiction by some doctors. Some towns in southern India are imposing mandatory 90-minute “digital detoxes.” Our field correspondents followed up.

#Focus #Digital #Detox #combat #excessive #smart #devices