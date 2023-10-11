Some 200 million minors use the Internet in China and at least 24 million of them are considered addicted to this medium. In the coming months, Beijing will block your Internet access from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. The time they can spend online each day will also be limited depending on their age. With China already cut off from the World Wide Web due to the “Great Firewall,” authorities are increasingly cracking down on children’s screen time.

#Focus #Digital #detox #China #cracks #screen #time